Simile fans despair at decline of brick shithouses

Enthusiastic users of similes have today launched a campaign to protect the traditional British brick shithouse. A common sight until the 1950s, almost all brick shithouses have been demolished by planners to make way for tower blocks and modern housing with indoor facilities, very few of which built like brick shithouses.

‘Soon the great British brick shithouse could be a thing of the past,’ said Arnold Bradley of pressure group Save Our Shithouses, which has called on English Heritage to give the few remaining ones listed status. ‘Young people today wouldn’t know a shithouse if it hit them in the face, let alone how big it was.’

The campaign has been supported by the Campaign for Real Shitty Shovels. ‘Nobody shovels shit these days,’ said CamRSS. ‘How can you know how fast something is if they can’t compare it to shit coming off a shovel?’