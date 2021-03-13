Toaster designer makes washing machine with ‘no effect whatsoever’ setting

Based on his experience in designing toasters, a man has launched a brand new laundry concept in which clothes can be subjected to a wash cycle that results in no change to their cleanliness at all. This ‘eco’ setting is said to be excellent for the environment as it uses very little electricity, no cleaning agents and no water.

Some users have reported that, having operated the eco mode once, they put their clothes back into the machine again on the same setting and achieved exactly the same result.

Consumers are also able to utterly destroy any items placed into the drum using the other end of the settings scale. Using the same technology as is employed in many toasters, clothes emerge blackened and smoking thanks to an integrated thermonuclear device.