Facebook user racks up 100 “I’ve had Covid jab” posts from friends

A woman has become the first Facebook user to rack up 100 posts from friends telling her they’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Sue Walters hit the landmark yesterday when Rob from finance wrote on her timeline he “felt fine” after the jab.

It follows similar posts from former school friend Jeanette who reported she was “ok” and ex-boyfriend Matt who “hardly felt anything” following their doses.

But there was worrying news from fellow school run mum Amber who issued an update telling friends “my arm hurt a bit”.

It was accompanied with a photo of a pin-prick red dot on Amber’s upper arm that was barely visible to the naked eye.

Sue beamed: “I feel privileged so many friends felt they could open up to me about what they went through.

“I’ve not felt this close to them since they revealed their top 10 favourite albums.”