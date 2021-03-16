PM shakes hands with rabies patients

The Prime Minister is at the centre of another public health storm after he boasted of shaking hands with everybody in a hospital morgue. Mr Johnson was visiting the facility following a serious outbreak of rabies and typhoid at No 10. The PM told journalists: ‘I am shaking hands with dead people. I was at a mortuary the other night where I think there were rabies patients and I was shaking hands with everybody, you will be pleased to know, and I continue to shake hands.’

The Chief Medical Officer looked uncomfortable at the briefing and told reporters: ‘People must make up their own minds about rabies, but I think the scientific judgment that washing your hands and not being bitten is the crucial thing.’

Downing Street has denied reports that the PM is foaming at the mouth and chewing furniture. His dog, Dilyn, has not been seen since lunchtime. The Prime Minister was last seen on the M1 trying to shake hands with a lorry, you will be pleased to know.