Kate Humble to present Abattoir Live! (And Then Dead.)

Following the success of TV show Lambing Live, born-again farmer Kate Humble will present a new BBC series delving further into the day-to-day lives of Britain’s farming community.

In episode one, we follow some of the lambs from earlier shows as they are stunned, slaughtered and butchered at the Kill-Me-Kwik Abattoir in Penrith, which processes 12 thousand carcasses a day.

Later episodes follow the Tyson family as they struggle to complete DEFRA paperwork, and take us behind the scenes with the Evans family, as they simultaneously battle depression and trench-foot on their mid-Wales smallholding. Then we meet the Longfords of Norfolk and a host of cheeky characters on their arable farm, from Sally the Seed Potato and her 50,000 relatives, to Gary the Gangmaster. Laugh as Kate tries to live in a leaky caravan on a seasonal worker’s wage, while the locals throw stones at her for being a migrant!

In a stunning series finale, John Craven goes for a summer walk in the Scottish borders to look for hen harriers, and is shot. Was it the Duke of Buccleuch or one of his party, out shooting grouse in the same area on the same day? Or a hapless local who can’t afford the same quality of lawyers? Tune in to find out! (Please note: the Duke’s lawyers have asked the BBC to make it clear that it’s definitely not him.)