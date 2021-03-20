All BBC shows to feature an element of cookery

The BBC is bowing to the inevitable. Rather than most shows being cookery based, all shows will have to feature an element of cookery. Ideas that have been mooted include Richard Osman’s House of Cakes. The final round of Answer Smash will now just feature contestants throwing custard pies at each other. The Repair Shop will have a slot where peopel can bring in their quiches or tarts to have the crust “restored”. Antiques Roadshow will feature people bring in their Victorian sponges that have been in the family for generations. “Breakfast” will now feature in depth discussions on the fry-up or cereal issues of the day

Other shows being considered are “Dancing on Icing” and “Can’t Bake Won’t Bake”.

However, a new show “Celebrity Masturbate” will just feature men shooting their muck into the gurning face of Greg Wallace. And about time too.

