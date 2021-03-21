Bookshop restricts volumes: retailers take a wild punt at in-store requirements

Some are saying that the UK Government’s ‘roadmap’ is merely an exercise in misdirection. With senior ministers increasingly contradicting each other – and often themselves before reaching the end of their own sentences – many are beginning to wonder whether anyone has the map the right way up. Confusion is rife, but high street retailers have vowed to do what they can to make it all work for their customers, as the 4 stages of lockdown are eased in 5 steps.

Second-hand shop will only let you in now if you keep one hand in your pocket

You’re only allowed to look at things in a butcher’s

Pubs want everyone a regular distance apart

Restaurants would like you to develop a new hand gesture when asking for the bill

Greengrocer lets customers in, but only if they stop fondling his plums

Garden centre concerned about a rose stampede want to nip it in the bud

Herbalist only lets customers in one at a thyme

Candlestick maker welcomes all, providing they don’t light up inside

Ironmonger thought he’d screwed up his entry policy sign, but nailed it in the end

Cinema says you can buy popcorn, but only with a nasty film on

Cricket bat shop will let two in at a time, providing they remain 22 yards apart and don’t cross over

Electrician charged with battery claims it was not his volt

School outfitter caps number of customers

Amazon High Street shop limits customers to prime number

Apple Stores only allowed to admit iMaginary number of customers

Fishing Tackle shops only allowed to admit reel number of customers

Shops which restrict purchase quantities only allowed to admit rational number of customers

Betting shops only allowed to admit odds number of customers

McDonald’s insist customers must remain two golden arcs of piss apart

KFC augment signs to read “Finger Lickin’ Bad”

Starbucks employees asked to refrain from writing ‘Looks a bit Covidy’ on cups

Blacksmith offers cast iron guarantee

Coffee shop retains grounds to reject customers

Tea shop insists you must bring your own bag

‘Keeping swimmers apart a nightmare’ – leisure centre throws the towel in

Fishmonger puts up sign that says ‘off the scales’

‘Keeping orderly queues impossible’ – banks lose interest

Fencing shop puts up signs saying ‘do not touche’

Taylor agrees to tack things on, hem things in, and stitch things up in store

Accountants will make adjustments

Libraries turn over a new leaf

Bookshop restricts volumes

Music shop knows the score

Beauticians will provide masks

Nail bars going back to scratch

Pharmacist dispenses with measures

Article credits: Titus and SteveB

Hat-tips: Titus, Filthy Rich, Sir Lupus, SteveB, Griffin