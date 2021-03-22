‘The shed’ tops list of Summer 2020 holiday destinations

The results of a poll carried out by ABTA reveals that more than 40% of Britain’s holidaymakers are planning to vacation in their garden shed this Summer, with self-catering breaks of either seven or – if taken with other family members – fourteen nights being the most popular options.

Other fashionable destinations are the garage (22%), the spare bedroom (16%) and the attic (12%), but there are still some planning more exotic trips.

Not content with lounging around the birdbath like the rest of us, one adventurous family of eight from Wigan have booked a week’s walking tour of their outside toilet. Another brave couple from Surrey will be spending the whole of August on an extended activity holiday, potholing in their cellar.

The more elite end of the market is once again dominated by the summerhouse (5%) and the boathouse (3%), with conservatories and orangeries also proving popular for those with disposable income.

One elderly couple from Windsor are even heading off to a castle, proving that when if comes to the Great British Holiday, there really is no accounting for taste!