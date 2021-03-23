Devizes man looking forward to not voting again

Devizes resident Terry Fishwick, 56, has revealed how he much he is looking forward to not bothering to vote again now that his Brexit dream looks like coming to fruition.

‘I’d never voted for anything before in my life’, confessed the jobless father of children, ‘but when the chance came to stop all the Turkey people coming in, I thought I’d get out there and write a big X on the piece of paper.’ Terry puts his reluctance to engage with the democratic process at any point before the referendum down to his cynicism. ‘My sinny what?’, says Terry. ‘Nah, I’ve just had it with politicians. Tories, Conservatives, they’re all the same. I never voted for them before and I never will in the future.’

Despite being so keen to vote in the Brexit referendum, Terry would not like a second chance to express his deeply-held opinion.

Sob ereign tea?” asks Terry, “Don’t drink the stuff. Sounds posh. If it ain’t PG Tips, you can piss off.”

