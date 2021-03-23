Off-duty terrorist fined £500

An off-duty terrorist has escaped a custodial sentence after a night out with an axe. Oliver Banfield, a probationary suicide bomber from Birmingham, wielded the axe outside a nightclub where he had been drinking. Shocking CCTV footage shows Mr Banfield chasing members of the public down a street while screaming ‘Copper akba!’

Passing sentence, the magistrate said: ‘After looking carefully at the evidence I am satisfied you are a white male who wants to join the police force. I therefore have no option but to sentence the black woman you chased to six years in prison. As for you, I hope you’ve learned your lesson.’

The sentence has prompted some loony liberals to argue the judiciary gives police officers special treatment. The court heard that Mr Banfield is training to be a police officer and shows great promise. He has come top in all his misogyny and racism classes. Lawyers argued he would have found prison ‘very difficult’ because he doesn’t want to mix with criminals.