Man finds Pokémon in bed with his wife

Avid Pokémon Go enthusiast, Adam Brooks (34), was less than enthusiastic about finding the elusive ‘Mew’ in bed with his wife. The couple were caught ‘inflagranti’ – which ironically sounds like the made-up name of another Pokémon.

Mrs Brooks is said to be equally alarmed, as she had been holding out for ‘Mega Mewtwo’, his better endowed clone brother. In fact, Mew is characteristically described as small and pink, which is exactly the sort of thing that unimpressed Mrs. Brooks about her husband.

Adam remarked: ‘I’d spent years neglecting my wife in order to pursue Pokémon with an App, only to discover that they had been pursuing her through Tinder. I can’t say I’m not disappointed, as she claims to have found him first’.

There are close to 900 Pokémon on the loose, but only Mrs Brooks had found out that most of them were swingers. Asked if she was worried that she might catch a sexually transmitted disease due to her infidelity, she shrugged: ‘You’ve gotta catch ‘em all’.