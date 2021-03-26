Douggie Carswell, lead (and only) vocalist in the One Direction band has announced his departure. He was responsible for the group’s only chart success in Clacton in 2014.

Douglas, who began his career as a backing singer with the hugely successful band, the Torees before joining One Direction explained: ‘I want to sing some new songs. We had a massive hit with one song, which no other band, not even the Torees, had been willing to perform but which ended up being sung by everyone in the country, or at least, by 17.4 million of them. But it was just one song, and I want to widen my material.’

Reports suggest that Carswell has had a huge fallout with one of One Direction’s many former managers, Nigel Farage, but Douglas says he harbours no grudges towards his former band. He is also reported to have spoken highly of the music now being performed by the Torees with their new lead singer Theresa May, but says he wants to try ‘working on his own’ for a while and does not intend to seek a new recording contract for the time being.

Meanwhile One Direction appear uncertain which direction to take their music. ‘Following up a massive hit was always going to be difficult’, admitted the present manager. After several unsuccessful auditions for new singers, with even the manager himself having a valiant attempt, the band look likely to be concentrating on instrumentals only for the immediate future. Rumours that are going to rename themselves One Destination have neither been confirmed nor denied.

Titus