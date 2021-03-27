IDS adds extra O2 dates to first solo Commons statement

Iain Duncan Smith has added three extra nights at the O2 for his first ever solo Commons statement after his first performance at the House of Commons sold out in record time.

‘It is not the first time IDS has sold out,’ one critic pointed out. ‘But recently he has surprised fans with a blatant display of morals. Excitement is building around what direction this political artist will take next.’

‘IDS-ers’, as his devoted fans are known, were left distraught by the shock news he had left the Cabinet . For days after many of them, mainly teenage girls, filled Parliament Square waiting for news and trying to catch a glimpse of their idol.

At the time those close to him cited ‘ideological and personal reasons’ for the resignation. Some IDS-ers have turned against other members of the Cabinet and were seen burning their George Osborne memorabilia.

The current Cabinet are the most successful political group in the UK today. Known around the world, with fans in foreign Governments, they were often referred to as the ‘New New Labour.’ It remains to be seen whether Mr Duncan Smith can sustain a successful solo career.

Mr Duncan Smith took to social media to post a series of cryptic messages before finally announcing the date of his first solo Commons appearance. Within seconds the gallery in the House of Commons sold out. Tickets for the O2 dates go sale next week and are expected to sell faster than the Government makes U-turns.

Mr Duncan Smith’s management have apologised for the lack of disabled access to the venue.

StanleyMizaru