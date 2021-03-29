Corbyn livens up Brexit speech with double entendres

Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has shocked some Shadow Cabinet colleagues by slipping in some outrageous smut into his latest Brexit speech.

A Labour insider said that this was purely coincidence but Corbyn’s fans are said to be delighted.

In his speech, Corbyn tossed off numerous references to hard and soft borders and aimed his shining wit at Theresa May’s failure to keep abreast of the current situation, accusing her of finding it all hard to swallow.

He added that if the front benches weren’t green, the Cabinet wouldn’t know if they were coming or going.

References to early withdrawal, upset devout Catholic Jacob Rees-Mogg, who Mr Corbyn accused of underhandedness, but holding his own.

This was supposed to encourage Tory rebels to side with Labour to defeat Theresa May on her Brexit strategy. The Tories said it was “a cynical attempt” to frustrate Brexit and calls of “rancour” were heard from the Government benches.