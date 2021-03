Boris Johnson has set out an ambitious timetable for the completion of a bridge from Portpatrick to Larne. “We think we can do it; my plan is to finish just as Scotland votes for independence and Northern Ireland unites with Southern Ireland. I can’t take all the credit for uniting Ireland; the DUP have done their part.

Johnson, who is just as keen as burning bridges as well as building them was unwilling to take questions about the Garden Bridge across the Thames.