Queen grants one celebrity public execution during her 90th birthday celebration

Buckingham Palace today announced an additional decree as well as allowing pubs to remain open later during the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations. A spokesman said it has also sanctioned that a celebrity, chosen by public vote, can be publicly executed at 11:59 pm as the finale of her celebrations.

The announcement was met with fevered glee by the public and the voting so far has yielded some surprising, and not so surprising, results. Heading the field so far are Piers Morgan, Katie Hopkins, Tony Blair, George Osborne and former footballer and TV presenter Garth Crooks. The field is vast with the public all getting one vote each, they have chosen a wide range of celebrities that gave gained their ire. Over 1,000 people have, for example, gone for former ballerina Darcy Bussell and over 5,000 have registered intention to see Jamie Oliver on the block.

Reports saying that two votes to see The Queen herself get the chop, seemingly from Clarence House, are so far unsubstantiated.