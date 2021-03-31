Man on Moon latest to be hit by John Lewis redundancies

Octogenerian moon dweller Man on the Moon, beloved of the 2015 John Lewis Christmas ad, is to become redundant as part of the latest wave of cuts made by the retailer.

The news was conveyed to him via a giant display screen reading ‘sorry, you have been downsized’, visible from the moon via a telescope which the Man on the Moon is known to have in his possession. In order to ease the blow the notice was accompanied by the sounds of Lily Allen performing ambient piano versions of songs from Pink Floyd’s 1973 masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon.

The loss is one of several redundancies of outlandish cartoon characters used by the store including Edgar the Dragon, Monty the Penguin, Moz the Monster and Elton John.

Star of the 2019 Christmas ad, ‘excitible’ Edgar the Dragon, told us: ‘Life after John Lewis has been hard for us festive mascots. Some have turned to reviving their most popular ads on street corners for £5 a time, while by all accounts Mr and Mrs Snowman have hit the bottle in a big way.’

He added: ‘The irony has not escaped me that while my unique eccentricity is my ability to produce fire at inappropriate moments, it is now myself who is ‘fired’.’

In a press release the Department Store said: ‘Due to changes in the way people shop exacerbated by the additional pressure of Covid, the John Lewis brand has been struggling for some time, and sadly there just isn’t enough cash to go round to support these lovable characters indefinitely. We thank them for the joy they have brought us each yuletide, wish them well in their retirement and assure them that they will still qualify for 10% off all products bought in-store, subject to terms and conditions.’