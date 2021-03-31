Well of COURSE first dinosaurs were British, says UKIP

From Maverick TV DINOSAUR BRITAIN Part 1 Monday 31st August 2015 Part 2 Tuesday 1st September 2015 on ITV Pictured Presenter Ellie Harrison Millions of years ago, Britain was a real life Jurassic Park and home to over 50 dinosaurs. Using stunning CGI, these dinosaurs are brought back to life in contemporary Britain. Presented by Ellie Harrison, we’ll see raptors roaming Stonehenge and the meat eating Megalosaurus hunting in Oxford. © Maverick TV/ITV For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme DINOSAUR BRITAIN or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

UKIP has welcomed the discovery that the earliest dinosaurs were British. This came after an article from Nature using the words ‘Britain’ and ‘dinosaurs’ appeared in the newsfeeds of lightly staffed tabloids.

‘Dinosaurs, underground railways and the Spitfire. We invented everything, you know. Everything,’ said Nigel Farage. He then ordered a bus to tour Britain with the words ‘Britain. Inventor of the dinosaur. So there’, next to a cartoon of a giant dinosaur snatching Messerschmitts out of the sky.

Nicola Sturgeon immediately condemned the move, saying that the fossils were actually located in a land mass that is now part of Scotland, which wasn’t connected to England then, so that proves it, whereupon about 40,000 satirists started to pen something about heart disease, deep fried Mars Bars and how it was no wonder they died out.

Share this story...

Posted: Mar 31st, 2021 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories about: From The Archives

Click for full archive for 'From The Archives'

© 2021 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer