Winchester resident lays claim to mining rights in local pothole.

A Winchester local resident has filed a claim for mining rights in a pothole after it ate her Landrover Defender. Linda Holtby of Badger Farm laid claim to the hole near the traffic lights in Chilbolton Avenue after it rearranged her landing gear on Thursday evening. Winchester City Council have since filed a counter-claim with planning permission for five thousand affordable homes with stunning views of the underside of the prestigious city.

Earlier plans for an underground village in a pothole to the north of Winchester had to be abandoned this month after magma from the Earth’s core was found welling up in the basement of one of the show-homes. The development was also challenged as not being ‘in keeping’ as it was unlikely to add sufficient value to the peak-hour gridlock on the Romsey road.

Ms Holtby refused to comment as to whether she had already found valuable mineral deposits in the depths of the pothole, although she offered that she had retrieved three Waitrose shopping trolleys and a number 5 bus and passed these back to their owners.

Meanwhile, a spokesman from National Heritage has stated that the pothole may soon be listed as being of special historic interest and considered to be of national importance and therefore worth protecting for future generations to enjoy.