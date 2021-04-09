Boris Johnson devastated after unfiltered photo of him appears online

Tory insiders have told how UK political reality TV star, Boris Johnson, was left in a state of deep depression after a photograph of him appeared online and was shared millions of times. The photo, which shows Mr Johnson looking calm, serious, and sporting a “proper haircut”, was said to have been taken when he was “off guard and doing something sensible”.

Johnson apologised to his supporters and told reporters that he feels under “unbearable pressure” to meet the lowest standards possible of his fan base and Tory voters everywhere.

Fans have given Johnson their support over this, but he still feels that he has let them down. A spokesperson from Tory HQ commented: “Boris has made a career out of his slovenly appearance: the fact that this normal, sensible, unfiltered picture has been shared has hit him badly.”

In recent months, other politicians have had similar possible career-ending issues. In March, a clip of Sir Keir Starmer being charismatic was accidentally uploaded to YouTube, and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was photographed smiling, although she claims it was indigestion.