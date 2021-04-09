Confirming postcode when sharing missing dog post is pointless, say experts

Indicating the broad area you live in when you share a Facebook post about a missing dog on Facebook serves absolutely no purpose whatsoever, experts have confirmed today.

The news will come as a shock to people everywhere who point out that they have ‘shared NW1’ when they pass on the request to everyone to keep their eyes peeled for a cocker spaniel.

‘Your Facebook friends are actually much less likely to live in the same area as you, so you’d be better off asking your old school friend from Bolton or your uncle who emigrated to Adelaide, to check their garage for Benji’, revealed Mike McBride of web analytics firm The CyberNoughts.

‘Shared with Brian in Dublin, my Nan in Llanindrod Wells, and Ricky’s shared student house in Loughborough’ would be more accurate, but there’d be less space for the heart and tearful emojis then’, said McBride. ‘Sadface’.