Grand National 2021: Newsbiscuit form guide

It’s the big race on Saturday but who will your money be on? Don’t worry Newsbiscuit is here with its annual guide to the runners and riders:

Boris’s Folly 33/1 – a difficult year for this long haired nag, who has performed miserably in every outing, always beaten easily in televised encounters with Pondering Peston and Kuennsberg’s Query. Owner Carrie Symonds has spent £200000 on a new stable, and hopes for improvement.

Whitty’s Ditty: 2-1 Favourite. Rarely puts a foot wrong. Measured pace and seemingly able to deal efficiently with the most tricky hurdles. Next fence please.

Test and Trace: 39 billion to 1. Owner Dido Harding has haemorrhaged money on this filly, and is keen to make some of it back. Has never lived up to potential and chances of winning this race seen little more then a moonshot.

Hancock’s ManCock: 10-1. Highly unpredictable performer. Got something in eye in recent televised outing, causing weeping and faded badly. Handicapper likely to give him a few pounds extra, like some of the contracts awarded to his mates over the last year. Stable has said he is up for the Grand national like a ‘tramp on chips’.

Biden his Time: 8-1. A horse this age has never won the big race but after beating Trump’s Terror in November, anything may be possible. Stumbled in last outing over some easy looking hurdles on Air Force One, but would be a popular winner.

Starmer’s Drama 20-1: yet to find his feet after a year as the lead horse in his stable and seems to have few backers. Accused of following Boris’s Folly too much in races. Seems determined to stick to centre ground no matter what.

Where’s Ed Davey?: 40-1. No information available at time of writing on recent form. Owners seem to be keeping him in the background and are thought to be targeting the 6th May contest. Avoid.

Lockdown Haircut: 14-1 Often looks out of control and increasingly wild in windy conditions. May look better after planned surgery on 12th April but until then, is unlikely to impress

Rule of 6: 28-1. Plenty of training runs over last fortnight in various gardens. Not a fan of cold conditions but glass of Prosecco and time under blankets have had a positive effect. Can only get better

Cummings and Goings 9/1: Gave trainer Sajid Javid his first win in the Barnard Castle Chase almost a year ago. Has been out of the paddock since suffering eyesight problems but returned to form handling the big fences of the Rose Garden Poor Excuse for a Bloody Press Conference Stakes. A complete mare but worth a punt.

Captain Hindsight 33/1: Trainer Sir Keir Starmer correctly predicted the results of last year’s Grand National just three days after it took place. Not well favoured in Labour circles, and drifting out in Hartlepool.

Raaby Derby: 50-1 outsider. Still reeling from on overwhelming outing in Kent when the going at Dover was severely underestimated.

Shapperslapper: 100-1. Avoid. Never shows. Cannot by counted on. Shouldn’t be backed. Not to be confused with a very similar mare in the Michael Green stable.

It’s All Gover: 60-1. Bit of a dark horse. Technically not in the race, but keeps showing up. Look out for the white noseband.

Beeb Integrity: Owned by a Downing Street syndicate, untrained by Oliver Dowden, ridden into the ground by Tim Davie. Non-starter.

Never Ever Given: 1000-1 no-hoper. Watch out for a catastrophic disaster at the canal turn.

Bet469million: dead cert. Snout in the trough while sucking punters dry makes for an ungainly but effective running style. Jockey Denise Coates sure to do well no matter what happens in the horse race. Don’t bet, invest.

Hastings Like The Battle – 6/1. sixth attempt by this fella to land the big one. Seasoned campaigner well used to having to go the full distance in the Line of Duty. For recent form guide refer to Document 7 in your pack. Could ask some questions on Saturday but only to horses of the same rank or below. Was ‘sucking diesel’ in last outing and Mother of God you’d be a fool to rule him out.

Rashford’s Rescue – 2/1. Firm favourite with the public and showed maturity beyond years when convincingly beating Boris’s Folly and Gonad Gavin numerous times over last year.

End of the Piers – 100/1 . Punched above weight for many years but has looked increasingly out of depth in recent months. Collided with Meghan’s Marauder and then was pulled up sharply in last outing and cut a sad figure as he limped off. Knackers Yard or GB News awaits.

PPEGG – 1000/1. Blinkers, also visor, mask, gown and ‘hoof-covers’. Odds-on favourite to plough into first fence due to impaired visibility.

The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery – Odds still being calculated : no previous form, but only runners who are armed. Could cause an upset, certainly capable of destroying the field, course and sections of the grandstand if running “live”.

Foster Unrest – After success at the 1billion Guineas Newmarket run, a reputation as a skilled negotiator of tricky obstacles has taken a knock after recent poor form, coming away with nothing at the Brexit Derby after falling at every hurdle and having rings run around her by Boris’s Folly. Despite some success in blaming everyone else, thinly veiled threats and starting fights, odds are still only 200/1, as she literally can’t get over the barrier on the North Sea.

Surging Sturgeon 1/10 – the fan favourite North of the border has out-manoeuvred the field, but risks injury lined up next to frisky and fractious faded giant Alba Back. Responds favourably to Boris’s Folly and can expect a boost if he starts. Looking forward to saluting the judge…from outside of the dock.

Randy Andy: One from the Queen’s stable. Keep an eye on this one. Hardly broke sweat last time out….but always a danger to young fillies. Could be his last time out.

Jackass Johnson: Already sired several fillies. Has never pulled out or been unseated from his mount

Not a serious contender but should provide the crowd with entertainment along the way.

Hat Tips: O’Shaughnessy, Max Stars, SteveB, FlashArry, Benvoleo, Sir Lupus, Gerontius