Dolphins dream of ‘walking with humans’

Scientists studying dolphin language have discovered that many dolphins have a ‘bucket list’ desire to walk with humans. Nudge, a dolphin at Sea World, explained: ‘You know what? I get a bit fed up with swimming about looking for fish. Before I die, I’d love to spend a few hours shuffling round Lakeside Ikea.’

When asked about other bucket list items, such as seeing the Northern lights or running a marathon, Nudge pointed out: ‘Done it mate. You name it, dolphins have done it – apart from the Ikea thing.’