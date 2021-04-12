Dolphins dream of ‘walking with humans’

photo-1607153333879-c174d265f1d2

Scientists studying dolphin language have discovered that many dolphins have a ‘bucket list’ desire to walk with humans.  Nudge, a dolphin at Sea World, explained:  ‘You know what?  I get a bit fed up with swimming about looking for fish.  Before I die, I’d love to spend a few hours shuffling round Lakeside Ikea.’

When asked about other bucket list items, such as seeing the Northern lights or running a marathon, Nudge pointed out: ‘Done it mate.  You name it, dolphins have done it – apart from the Ikea thing.’

Share this story...

Posted: Apr 12th, 2021 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: , , , ,

More Stories about: From The Archives

Click for full archive for 'From The Archives'

© 2021 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer