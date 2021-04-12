Starmer backs Rachael Blackmore to win last week’s Grand National

Responding to public opinion and focus groups, the Labour leader Kier Starmer has thrown his support behind racehorse Minella Times.

He has promised the thoroughbred his full backing in last weeks Grand National. He said he would support whatever measures jockey Rachael Blackmore has to take in tackling the race but will make constructive criticisms if necessary.

Starmer is hoping to use the Grand National to counter accusations of opportunism and a lack of conviction.

He told journalists: ‘I’ve always been passionate about horse racing. When the ref blows his whistle as 3 O’clock I’ll be shouting for Minella Times.’