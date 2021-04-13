Band split with guitar playing dad because he’s their dad

The announcement was made by the Torrance sisters – Lily (15), Nancy (14) and Beth (12) – on Saturday morning at a family meeting around the kitchen table.

A crestfallen Danny “three chords and the truth” Torrance was thanked for bringing the girls together, buying the instruments, and setting up something called a Myspace for the band.

However, the sisters were adamant now was the right time for him to leave as luckily no-one had really clocked on that it was their 44-year-old dad hovering at the back, playing guitar, spilling out of his skinny jeans.

The sisters proposed keeping Danny on as a driver for the next four or five years – a proposal that was in fact unnegotiable – and, if he promised not to talk to anyone about the one EP he made in 2001, or the time he met Joe Strummer, his duties could perhaps extend to carrying their equipment into any venues they might play.

Marianne Torrance, the girls’ mum, was to be kept on as manager because the girls felt she was an ‘indispensable source of knowledge about music and fashion that moved us on from Oasis, who dad introduced us to’.

‘It was the right decision for the girls to make,’ Marianne said. ‘The issue now is Dan starting another band. I told him if he does want to, maybe advertise for band members; worryingly he’s proposed a romantic meal to discuss it.

But if he’s thinking about us having another kid so he can form a new band in a few years, well, that’s like The Smiths getting back together – not something that is ever going to happen.’

‘She does seem resolute for now,’ Danny said, unwilling to be put off. ‘But hell did freeze over for the Eagles, so I’m still hopeful’.