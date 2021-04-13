The former Prime Minister has denied making any effort during the Referendum campaign or that he accepted money to run the country. He lawyer confirmed: ‘My client has never and would never provide effective governance. When Brexit happened he was nowhere in the vicinity’.

Accused of lobbying, Mr. Cameron was at pains to point out that even if he had taken money in exchange for influence, he was too incompetent to do anything about it. The closest he ever came to taking a bribe, was the £10 George Osborne bet him to turn a total moron into Deputy Prime Minister

Most recent accusations of corruption seem unlikely, given that no one would trust Mr. Cameron to get the job done. His lawyer said: ‘There is nothing to suggest that Mr. Cameron in any way helped the Remain campaign; all the evidence points to the exact opposite.’