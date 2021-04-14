The funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh has been pushed back to Sunday at 3PM to avoid clashing with the Kilmarnock versus Montrose fourth-round Scottish Cup tie on Saturday afternoon, the Palace has confirmed. The service was originally due to kick-off at 3PM on Saturday but has been rescheduled as a mark of respect to the supporters and players of both clubs.

‘We realise that Montrose playing for a place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup is an historic event which few of us will ever witness in our lifetime’ said Palace spokesman Fenton Barnes.

‘So it seems appropriate that on this momentous occasion the funeral service of the Duke of Edinburgh be moved to avoid a clash. An away fixture at Rugby Park in the Cup is always a very trying occasion and the thoughts of the Queen and the entire royal family are very much with Montrose FC at this difficult time.’

‘The last thing the Queen would want is to undermine the solemnity of the proceedings by distracting the nation with her late husband’s funeral. As you may know Prince Philip was lifelong supporter of Montrose and when staying at Balmoral would often make the journey to Links Park to cheer on the Gable Endies. I know he’ll be at Rugby Park in spirit on Saturday afternoon, cheering on the boys and enjoying a Bovril’.

The late Duke’s funeral will now take place on Sunday at 3PM at Windsor Castle.

‘Basically everything about the service will be the same but just pushed back 24 hours’ says Barnes.

‘Proceedings will commence at 2.45PM with the late Duke’s coffin being loaded into a specially modified Land Rover which will then be ceremoniously crashed into the West Steps of St Georges Chapel’

‘It’s the way he would have wanted it’