Well-deserved ‘Investors in People’ award for company whose employees can all maintain the photocopier

A Sussex company has finally achieved Investors in People status after it was discovered 100% of its employees had learned how to maintain the office photocopier. ‘Toner cartridge change – check. Paper jam in drawer three – check,’ said Alan Rowlands, a marketing assistant, wiping toner smears off his face.

The initiative has been so successful that the company is now considering cancelling all its vehicle and plant maintenance contracts, seeing as the admin staff had proven ‘so bloody handy’. ‘I’m really proud of this photocopier maintenance certificate the boss made up for me,’ said Sharron Giles from accounts, while admitting the printing was ‘a little faded on the right-hand side. Here, pass me a wrench and a trolley jack, I’ll soon sort it out’.