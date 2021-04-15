Man considers riding a bike

Dave Willis, 45, is on the verge of venturing on a bike ride after discovering a bike in his shed – with wheels and everything! ‘I was on my daily visit to the shed for no reason when I happened on a bike that I even think belongs to me, this being my shed, in the garden adjacent to the house that I live in alone. Lockdown isn’t all bad!’

‘Right, let’s check to see whether it’s roadworthy. Hmm, the handlebars are a bit wonky and those tyres are totally flat. Nothing that a few instructional Youtube videos won’t fix. Just need to find the old tablet. Tablet. Tablet. Okay, oo battery. Hmm, charger? Where did I leave the charger? Quick rummage around the odds and sods drawer. Cool, a breathalyzer.’

‘Wait, my set of allen keys! I’ve been looking for you lot, you allusive buggers. Now I can finish building the easel I bought on Amazon after I decided to become a portrait artist, last week.’

‘What a highly productive day this is turning out to be. A bike ride followed by an afternoon of fine art. Look, there’s my yoga mat. What better way to end my day then relaxing into zen-like state?’

‘Ooo, cheesy wotsits. Nom. Nom.’