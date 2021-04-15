Number of TV cops to exceed real cops by 2022

Due to cutbacks and binge watching ‘Line of Duty’, the UK’s police force is now primarily made up of graduates of Drama School and actors resting between series of ‘Death in Paradise’. There are now so many crime dramas on TV, that Crimewatch is starting to look like an audition tape.

The ‘Old Bill’ is mainly actors from ‘The Bill’ and the Metropolitan Police resembles the Met Gala. Instead of a warrant card, most constables carry an equity card and instead of reading suspects their Miranda Rights, they can quote the first two scenes of ‘Run for Your Wife’.

Said one real life Inspector: ‘I just wish I had the sheer number of officers that you see on TV and a sidekick, who doesn’t want a sidekick? I’ve got two officers patrolling the whole of West Sussex, they don’t have time to get drawn into a mysterious murder in a three season Scandi crime drama, they barely have time to investigate a missing cat’.

The solution has been to slowly transfer TV cops onto the streets, with D.I. Frost demoted to Special Constable and Poirot working as a community liaison officer in London’s seedy ‘Little Belgium’. Asked if he wanted Laurence Fox (aka DS Hathaway) patrolling the streets, one firearms officer said: ‘Absolutely not, but we’re happy to use him for target practice’.