Sports Direct to start selling Non Fungible Tokens

Sports retailer and leading seller of ‘athleisure’ products, Sports Direct announced a surprise move into the new FinTech world of Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) today.

A spokesperson for much loved CEO Mike Ashley said, ‘We’re excited by the prospect of NFTs as many of our customers are dead hot on gaming technology. We hope to sell these digital assets alongside our massive Dunlop golfing umbrellas, huge Sports Direct mugs and Lonsdale sweatshirts. We’ve cleared a lot of space in our stores for NFTs and our specially trained sales force will be on hand to advise customers on what to buy’.

Customers at the Sports Direct store in Bury were bemused by the new direction Ashley is taking. ‘NFTs?’, said one young shopper ‘What are they? Is it an American Football thing?’. It’s clear there will have to be an extensive education campaign for the NFT project to succeed.

However, staff were more optimistic. Said one: ‘Until recently, the only short selling I’ve been able to do has involved placing XXL Umbro football kit in overpriced reusable bags. Just remember, though, that you are speculating. The value of anything bought at Sports Direct can go down or down even further’.