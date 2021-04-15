Yosser Hughes has said he followed rules when lobbying the Government in the 1980s to gizza job, but accepted he maybe should have communicated ‘through only the most formal of F@*king channels’.

In his first comments after years of silence, the labourer said to reporter Dan Burnside, that ‘reflecting on it at length, I accept I should have acted differently, so there can be no room for misinterpretation. I was desperate, Dan’.

Sources have suggested that Hughes repeatedly lobbied junior staff in the DSS to gizza job, even taking to the streets and looking to persuade people of his worth by saying ‘I can do that’, although it is thought that his efforts to find meaningful work in Thatcher’s Britain were ultimately unsuccessful.

A number of lobbying firms are thought to be interested in securing Hughes’ services, saying that with his headbutting skills, he could certainly do a job for them.