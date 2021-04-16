Corrupt Johnson accuses Corrupt Cameron of corruption/plagiarism.

As Prime Ministers Cameron & Johnson fight over who nanny loves best, the UK is left wondering, how we all get embroiled in this tuck-shop psychodrama. Were they once lovers? That would certainly explain the petty rivalries and passive aggressive use of Michael Gove.

Twenty years of UK politics have been defined by two men, who could have saved us a whole lot of bother if they had just attended the local comprehensive. Of course, there are regrets; somewhere there is an Eton teacher who had a window of opportunity to drown them both.

Said one civil servant: ‘Am I surprised that Cameron remains a Spiv? Well, it’s not like he was a model of virtue while in office. Has he acted illegally? Don’t they all? And the revelation that ex-Prime Ministers lobby governments for cash, should shock no one, particularly Tony Blair’.

That Johnson is happy to accuse Cameron of the same corruption he is guilty of, is an awkward moment of self-harm, much like catching your foreskin in someone else’s zipper.