Driving licence ‘unfair’ on those who haven’t got one yet

A human rights watchdog has warned of a ‘two-tier society’ that divides people with driving licences from those who haven’t passed yet, or don’t actually want one. The government is under growing pressure to ban driving until everyone gets a licence.

A spokesperson for the DVLA said: ‘We’re ramping-up testing and aim to get everyone over the age of 75 behind the wheel of a heavy vehicle by the end of the month.’

The EHRC say plans to make licences mandatory may be unlawful. They warn of a massive increase in road traffic accidents inside nursing homes if confused people are forced to drive. The watchdog insists elderly people should only drive lorries if they choose to.

Holiday companies have rejected plans for a ‘no licence, no airplane’ policy, which they say will make it much harder to recruit pilots.