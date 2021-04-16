No data breach not at Facebook never happened again

A social network no one has ever heard of denies that another non-data breach has not taken place and it absolutely has not affected half a billion users. But that’s because if it admitted there had been a data breach, then that would just make it easy for the regulators. Being fined billions in the US and Europe again would be plain stupid.

No, best to deny everything. Or better still, say nothing at all. Just remain silent, pretend you don’t exist and maybe, if you close your eyes really tightly, all of your problems will go away and everyone will forget you exist.

Although billions sounds like a lot of money, fining Facebook that amount has a similar effect to removing a cockroach turd from a sewer system. Something has happened, but the sewer doesn’t give a shit.

Following a lengthy investigation by regulators, when it is finally proven beyond doubt that there was another massive data breach, an army of insanely paid media fondlers will shift Facebook’s position to ‘And?’

Mark Zuckerberg will eventually glance up from leaf-blowing his lawns of cash to croak, ‘None of this is my problem because I am now legally registered as a duck, and the whole organisation is moving to Ville de Bitche to avoid paying silly town name tax.’