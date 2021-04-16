Queen’s heartfelt eulogy praises Duke for ‘taking one for the team’

Commandeering the lectern and head-butting a surprised Archbishop of Canterbury aside, the Queen has launched a stinging attack on her closest family at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. The stunned congregation inside St. George’s Chapel included only close relatives, including Danny Dyer, James Hewitt, and 3 year old colt and Royal Ascot winner, Tactical.

“My husband had everything to live for- including tickets for Mrs Brown’s Boys: D’Live Show,” the wild-haired monarch lamented her familiar measured tone. “But he sacrificed it all to rescue this dynasty from the cesspit of sleaze, wokery and graceless bickering it has become, and restore it in the eyes of a united public back to a fusty, privileged dynasty, joyfully sprinkled with- I cannot stress this enough- an acceptably humorous dusting of casual racism. Indeed, only Princess Anne continues to uphold- oh, for f*ck’s sake-”

Forced to cut short her poignant tribute, the Queen could only watch as a leotard-clad Princess Royal led dance group Diversity up the central aisle, majestically astride a bridled Ashley Banjo. “She’s just miffed at her thunder being somewhat stolen,” confided a Palace Aide. “Rest assured, Her Majesty will still be performing her own moving dance tribute to the Duke: ‘My Prince of WAP’, with Meghan Thee Stallion and Dame Kiri Te Kanawa.”