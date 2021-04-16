Wetherspoon’s beer garden is a main road

The Maimed Ferret in Hull has welcomed its first patrons back after lockdown to enjoy a pint of Bombardier while dodging traffic, it has emerged.

One patron Dave Smith said, “to be honest, I have no time for beer gardens. Like Thai fishcakes and immigration.

“I store an old fridge and have the occasional tyre fire in my garden. But that’s it. None of this Peroni-drinking cricket jumper around the neck shite.

“So, when I heard the Ferret of all places were going down this poncey road, my first thought was thank god Prince Phillip wasn’t here to witness it.

“But when I heard that describing it as a ‘garden’ was just to get around the rule for re-opening – like when we had that bubble-thing with our entire street – and its actually just the dual carriageway directly out front, I breathed an asthmatic sigh of relief.

“Now I’m two pints in. This is the life, eh lads? Lads!? LADS!!? LAADDDS?!! Traffic’ll die down in a second.

“It feels good to be back. I actually prefer it on the road than inside. We’ve got the old concrete bus shelter and with the exhaust fumes and tarmac, it’s just like old times.

“There’s even the BP garage across the road to top up on Regal and a ginster’s pasty.

“Ah, looks like Gary’s on his way back from the garage. Oooh, fuck. Ya right there Gaz?!! Should we phone 999?

“Bollocks. It was his bastard round next an’ all.”