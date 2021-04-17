Your Newsbiscuit Guide to returning to the office

After a year of trusting their employees to work from home without supervision, bosses are preparing to welcome staff back into the office so that they can once more impose some discipline on their lazy, workshy, liberty-taking minions. Here is your guide to making that transition back to being watched like a hawk throughout the working day:

1. Get dressed appropriately before starting work. The rabbit onesie is not appropriate.

2. Making a really, really long snake out of plasticine for your kids while keeping an eye on your laptop in case any emails arrive will no longer be considered work.

3. The Company will stop pretending to care about your health and is currently dismantling the five pillars of resilience and the six dimensions of wellness that were constructed to support you while home-working. Whatever they were supposed to be.

4. Face-to-face meetings will replace Zoom calls; bringing your kids and pets along to disrupt discussions will no longer be acceptable. Nor will ‘I am sorry but your audio broke up a bit, can you say that again please’ be a suitable excuse for not paying attention.

5. Say goodbye to that WhatsApp group that your boss set up for departmental discussions which you only used for amusing memes and banter anyway.

6. At your manager’s discretion (ie fat chance), you may still be allowed to work from home occasionally. In order to be allowed to do so, you must complete a twelve page questionnaire regarding the compliance of your home-working environment with all the applicable and non-applicable Health and Safety legislation, even though no-one has cared about any of that for over 12 months.