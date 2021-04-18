Awful Couple continuing to give ‘Grand Tours’ Of Their Two Bed Semi

Sara and Jonathan have recently purchased a two bed semi detached house and want to ensure everyone knows about it by subjecting them to a ‘grand tour’ at every opportunity.

Sara is the lead tour guide and sees it as a public service: “We just couldn’t stand it if anyone didn’t know first hand how successful and middle class we are. We’ve had some amazing feedback, the postman was blown away by our sustainable bamboo toilet seat.”

Mark has known the couple for years and was one of the first to be wowed by their incredible house, which contains rooms and furniture.

“Well I’ve had the ‘grand tour’ eleven times now, so to be honest, if I have to see that sodding fire pit one more time I’ll shove it up someone’s arse…and don’t even get me started on that bullshit ‘garden bar’. For the record, the only way in which it resembles an actual bar is that the bog stinks of piss. That bamboo toilet seat is a bloody health hazard.”