London journalists desperate to include Scots word ‘stooshie’ in DoE story

Metropolitan journalists, having been exposed to the faraway kingdom of Scotland during the SNP leadership controversy, and having been forced to google some of their uniquely Scottish words, are now desperate to use them in coverage of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. ‘It makes us look intelligent,’ said one Fleet Street hack. ‘Or if not stooshie there’s always laberlethin’.

