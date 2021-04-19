Fakevaxpassports.com launched

We at fakevaxpassports.com have the solution. Reject the real passports, protect your privacy and all your personal data. Just buy one of our totally-convincing ‘Not-a-real-vaccination-passport-but-looks-exactly-like-one’ FakeVaxPassports. To get one tomorrow (or some time eventually to have one thrown over your front fence) just email us your full name, address, postcode, phone number, date of birth, place of birth, serial number of your birth certificate and passport number and date of expiry.

Also full name of husband / wife / partner and/or any ex- or former husband(s), wives, partners etc., together with their present address, both parents’ date and place of birth, inside leg measurement, favourite football team, favourite colour, bank, all debit card and credit details details and passwords, signed agreement to pay us £99.99 a month for ever and £999.99 in used notes up front.

Wave two fingers at them all! If you don’t want to have a life-saving and plague-preventing vaccination – and who in their right mind would want that, even without the built-in mind-controlling microchips? – we have the solution.

Act now – what have you got to lose?