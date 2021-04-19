Ludogorets Razgrad gutted not to be invited to join European Super League

PFC Ludogorets Razgrad is a football team from a small town in the North East of rural Bulgaria. Speaking for the team, owner Kiril Domuschiev said, ‘We are absolutely devastated not to be the first club invited to join the new European Super League.’

‘Everyone knows we are the best team in Europe, and to have the likes of Chelsea waltz in ahead of us like they’ve some special right to do so is absolutely disgusting.’

‘Sure, we were never in the top flight of the Bulgarian football league until a decade ago, but we did the domestic double in our first season at the top, and have since won the title 9 times in a row. Maybe we are just too successful?’