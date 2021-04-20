Newsbiscuit’s Guide to Spurious Wisdom

It may come as a surprise to many that Britain is not the sole repository of ancient wisdom. We are used to time honoured proverbs such as ‘A bird in the hand, is worth two in the bush’ and ‘Never vote Tory’ but across the world many cultures have a myriad of ancient sayings that instil wisdom and guide us even in our modern age. There’s a lot to learn from ancient global wisdom as this collection of proverbs from history and age old civilisations shows:

Algeria. ‘Drink not from your neighbour’s well, if you want to stay well.’

Gabon. ‘Say not dembele, if you mean not dembele.’

Jordan. ‘Flashing teeth mean danger.’

Mongolia. ‘When the horse is in the field, then you must yield.’

Ghana. ‘On a man, a bald head is a sign of honour, but a full head is a disgrace.’

Angola. ‘Two are good, three are better, but four is disaster.’

Malawi. ‘Whistle to show you are alive, stop whistling to stay alive.’

Lesotho. ‘The ant is stronger than the elephant, but the elephant has bigger feet.’

Oman. ‘If the mother of your camel spits in your yoghurt, then you should take pebbles to the fig tree of concern.’

Tajikistan: ‘A chicken you eat only once — eggs a hundred times’.

Bulgaria. ‘Children! If you don’t eat your peppers and tomatoes, then the bad crocodile of doom will stalk you and snap his teeth on a cigarette.’

Georgia. The stink of a friend is better than the perfume of an enemy

Denmark. ‘All nations which seek fame through jaunty statues in their capitals are not as good. Probably.’

Pornutopia: Too many cocks spoil the breath

The Federated States of Micronesia. ‘The bluer your lake, the dafter your prize piglet.’

Okinawa. ‘She who smelt it, should be brought cherry blossoms of forgiveness.’

Lithuania:- One who keeps all his pigeons in a single wheelbarrow is walking a tightrope, tantamount.

Tajikistan. ‘One man’s hippopotamus dung, is another man’s hippopotamus dung.’

Ancient Inuit proverb: ‘Never eat yellow, green, brown, blue, pink or black snow. Just stop eating snow, okay?’

((Hattip SteveB, Granger, Oxbridge & Sinnick))