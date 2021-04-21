It’s two pills – but each pill is the size of a pillow

The Prime Minister has promised an anti-Covid treatment involving two pills, which will be either shot into your mouth through a didgeridoo, sat upon until it hatches or used as a buoyancy aid. The other alternative is to mash the pills up and feed them to you with your cat food.

Each pill will weigh as much as cricket ball and will be just as tasty. A doctor explained: ‘Covid is an air borne virus, so the best way to combat it, is to block up your airways’.

Going on the Covid pill is seen as a better alternative than wearing a human-sized rubber sheath. Mr. Johnson assured patients that the pill would be 100% effective, although he had given similar assurances to his last six mistresses.

Some patients may be intimidated by the size, but it is more practical than the alternative of shrinking a band of scientists and a submarine, then injecting them into your bloodstream. Morpheus clarified: ‘You take the blue pill, the story ends. You take the red pill, you wake up hogtied next Michael Gove, a spatula and a bucket of jelly’.