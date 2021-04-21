JP Morgan-backed Super league eclipsed by Standard Chartered Mega league

Contrary to the misunderstood narrative, JP Morgan is not generously funding the league project to the tune of £4.7 billion. Rather, it is the initial underwritten amount, burdening the league with so much future debt that all of the major clubs will be broken up and sold for spare parts.

Not to be outdone, Standard Chartered have proposed a European Mega League. Next, Goldman Sachs plan an Ultra-Mega-Super-Duper-With-Knobs-On-Infinity-Plus-One league. While Scunthorpe United are just happy to kick the ball.

 

