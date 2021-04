Newcastle United fans were delighted at the announcement by Jackie Milburn, from the spirit world, of the nascent North East Super League. Featuring all the major teams from the North East of England, the Super League will consist of four permanent members, Newcastle United, Hartlepool United, Middlesboro and Berwick Rangers.

Sponsored by Greggs, the Stottie League, as it will affectionately be known has already raised £429.67.

The manager of Sunderland Athletic was unavailable for comment.