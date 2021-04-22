Boris Johnson will act on sleaze ‘or the right price’

The Prime-Minister has given a finger-crossed behind his back pledge to appoint an independent enquiry into reports of improper lobbying by civil servants and members of parliament. ‘The PM takes this very seriously’, said a grim-faced spokesman, ‘How seriously you can judge by the amount I’m going to be asking to be slipped to me although, let me make this clear, Boris said some of it can be paid ‘in kind’.’

Mr Johnson showed his mastery of statistics by presenting a graph with the amount to be paid on the X axis and the independence of the enquiry on the Y axis. ‘You can see here, for a few hundred K, you get an enquiry headed by Jeffery Archer with Jonathan Aitken and Neil Hamilton advising. Sliding up to David Attenborough the Dalai Lama for a couple of mil. Euros obviously, the PM’s not daft.’