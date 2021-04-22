Enraging pop-up ad stops you dead in your tracks – click here for more.

A flippin’ titty-enraging advert has popped up in the app you are using and it won’t budge. All progress and headway being made is now at a standstill. It’s going to be a while before the countdown timer bar lets you do anything at all.

But you’re not paying attention to the ad in any way because you are scanning the corners of the screen for that craftily hidden X which usually pops up somewhere. What a waste of everyone’s time and money…

Ooh, ya little bugger – there you are, light grey on a light grey background.

Yes, yes, yes, now another marginally different screen of the advert just to slow you up even more. Oh, you dog muck bumhole advert designers, putting the next X in the other corner this time, and dark grey on a dark grey background. Now press it very carefully…

Noooo!

There is absolutely no way you did not press it exactly and precisely and it’s taking you through to the app store anyway. Like you’re some sort of bellend who would press ‘yes please, show me more of the filth you are peddling’.

That’s it. You’ve had enough of all this. You are livid. No, incandescent with rage. No, you are utterly APPoplectic