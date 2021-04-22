People remembering they don’t actually like other people

Restrictions are easing across the UK with many meeting for a pint outdoors or hitting the shops again. However, for many, it has been a terrible reminder of just how awful other people are and how much you do not like them.

Jon was one of many counting down the days until he could see his friends and family again. It wasn’t until he actually did that he remembered how annoying they all are and now has his fingers crossed for a third wave with accompanying lockdown. ‘I genuinely forgot how irritating my brother and his wife are, at least on zoom I could just mute them and blame technical issues. Plus, I didn’t have to interact with their kids at all during lockdown which was a massive bonus. Wiping a snotty toddler’s nose whilst freezing my knackers off and paying £6 a pint was not how I imagined enjoying my newfound freedom.’

Carol has been equally as disappointed with other people. ‘I queued for seven hours to get into Primark only to find the place bloody swarming with people, they were everywhere, it was repulsive. I immediately remembered that I hate them all and walked out without buying anything. I will definitely go back to doing all my shopping online.’

Some are lobbying the government to introduce yearly lockdowns regardless of whether there is a global pandemic.