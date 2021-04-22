Putin on a Blitz

putin-2847423_640

President Putrid’s spokesmeerkat, Alexei, maintains that the build-up of 150,000 Russian troops on the border of the Ukraine is not an act of agression.

 

‘We are mereley preparing to rapidly deploy the Sputnik V anti-Covid to our friends in Germany. They are considering buying thirty million doses and we want to get them to Berlin asap. As such we are prepared to make the delivery ourselves. Unfortunately, this will necessitate crossing Ukraine and Poland. Fortunately, we have practiced this manoeuvre before.

 

‘Does anyone want to buy some insurance whilst I’m here?’

 

Share this story...

Posted: Apr 22nd, 2021 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: ,

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2021 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer